AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AerCap worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 2,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AER has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AER traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. 996,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.52. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $87.24.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

