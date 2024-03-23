aelf Market Capitalization Achieves $452.96 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. aelf has a total market cap of $452.96 million and $23.95 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00000964 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000714 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,947,795 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

