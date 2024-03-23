Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Stuart Lee Purchases 7,000 Shares

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00.
Aecon Group Stock Down 0.1 %
ARE stock opened at C$16.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Aecon Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.29.
Aecon Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 36.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.