Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Stuart Lee Purchases 7,000 Shares

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.33 per share, with a total value of C$114,310.00.

ARE stock opened at C$16.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Aecon Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$17.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

