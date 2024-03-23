Adventus Mining (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 8,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 80,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Adventus Mining Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

