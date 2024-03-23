Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Down 1.9%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $508.07 and last traded at $509.19. Approximately 1,357,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,568,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $519.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC cut their price target on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $226.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $578.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $78,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5,381.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $176,594,000 after acquiring an additional 290,600 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,493,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

