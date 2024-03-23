Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.65. 147,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 42,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $234.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

