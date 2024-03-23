Adams Asset Advisors LLC Takes Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at $376,137,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter valued at $29,914,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 7.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,606,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,642,000 after acquiring an additional 701,226 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 522,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RYN. StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Rayonier Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The company had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.94 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 16.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.