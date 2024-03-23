Adams Asset Advisors LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 179.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STWD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Activity

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

