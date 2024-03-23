Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vertex Energy worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

