Adams Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,286 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in Citigroup by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $60.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

