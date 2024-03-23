Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acurx Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.91) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.13) EPS.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $30.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 235.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 285,143 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 149.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

