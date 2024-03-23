Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,196 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,615 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 535.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after buying an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FNB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.53. 1,607,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,727. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.01.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.98%. F.N.B.’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

