Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,936,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,165,000 after buying an additional 51,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,005,000 after buying an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 102.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,937,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,027,000 after buying an additional 1,483,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,334. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.14. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.67 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

