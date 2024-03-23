Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $100.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.14 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

