Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,592.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after buying an additional 389,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,432,000 after buying an additional 522,608 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 339,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after buying an additional 68,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.16. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.51.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

