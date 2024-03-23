Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 32.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 526.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 66,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFG opened at $87.26 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.91%.

WFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $100.00 target price on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.92.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

