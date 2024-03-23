Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $531,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,188 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

DVN stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

