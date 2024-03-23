Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $73.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,125. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

