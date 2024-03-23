Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $225.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,033. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stephens raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

