Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Medtronic by 293.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.4 %

MDT stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,181,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

