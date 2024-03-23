Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.92. 6,940,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $391.09 and a 12 month high of $526.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $501.76 and a 200 day moving average of $467.69. The stock has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

