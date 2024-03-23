Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FITB. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $36.37. 4,399,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,691. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

