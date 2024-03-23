Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,148 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $151,999,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $27.29 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.33.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

