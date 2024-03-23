Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 240 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $339.01. 788,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $233.51 and a 12 month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.