Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Shares Gap Down to $380.44

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $380.44, but opened at $363.99. Accenture shares last traded at $351.91, with a volume of 1,278,883 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.77.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture's quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

