Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.970-12.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.8 billion-$66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.2 billion. Accenture also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.97-12.20 EPS.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $337.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.99. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $259.30 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $211.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $382.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 89 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 28,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

