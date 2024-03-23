Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $337.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $370.57 and a 200-day moving average of $339.99. Accenture has a one year low of $259.30 and a one year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $211.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

