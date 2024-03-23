Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

NYSE:ACN opened at $337.50 on Friday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $259.30 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.57 and its 200 day moving average is $339.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

In related news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.77.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

