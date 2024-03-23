Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.97-12.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.24. Accenture also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.970-12.200 EPS.

Accenture Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $337.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.99. Accenture has a 12-month low of $259.30 and a 12-month high of $387.51.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $382.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total transaction of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at $18,862,494.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 851 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.77, for a total value of $316,376.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,862,494.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accenture

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,879,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,063,048,000 after purchasing an additional 989,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,453,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,560,765,000 after acquiring an additional 704,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.