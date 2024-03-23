Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Accenture’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS.

Accenture Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $337.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.99. Accenture has a 12-month low of $259.30 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $211.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $9,549,498. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.77.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

