Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $337.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $370.57 and its 200 day moving average is $339.99. Accenture has a 1 year low of $259.30 and a 1 year high of $387.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total transaction of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,083,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,732,950,000 after acquiring an additional 649,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,316,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,089,485,000 after purchasing an additional 565,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.77.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

