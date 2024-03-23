Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.900-6.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.4 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.90-6.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ASO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.38.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $75.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

