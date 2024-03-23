abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG) Trading Down 0.6%

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 71.25 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 72.20 ($0.92). 683,280 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 677,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.60 ($0.92).

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 20.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £218.12 million, a PE ratio of -3,620.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Get abrdn Diversified Income & Growth alerts:

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About abrdn Diversified Income & Growth

In other abrdn Diversified Income & Growth news, insider Davina Walter acquired 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £40,560 ($51,635.90). 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Diversified Income & Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.