ABCMETA (META) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.15

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $463,167.48 and approximately $7.15 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007428 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00026320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00015871 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001654 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,732.13 or 0.99751502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011469 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.06 or 0.00154186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000464 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $8.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

