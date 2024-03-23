979 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,105,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,098,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of LLY stock opened at $770.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $720.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $731.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.
Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company
In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.
