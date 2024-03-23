979 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,326,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,105,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,098,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $770.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $720.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $731.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

