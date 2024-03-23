8,689 Shares in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,773,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,682,000 after purchasing an additional 43,855 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,153 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $60.06 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

