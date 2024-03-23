7,333 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Acquired by CGC Financial Services LLC

CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 84,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.07.
About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.
