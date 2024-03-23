700 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $802,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 876,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,243,000 after buying an additional 21,514 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $103.44. 231,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

