6,692 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 45.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 286,461 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,295 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Down 0.9 %

ORCL traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.79. 6,659,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,268,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.79 and its 200 day moving average is $111.49. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $132.77.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

