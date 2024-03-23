6,487 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $449,000. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $21,127,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $138.66 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $152.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

