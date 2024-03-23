6,470 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,905,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,773,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $617,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

