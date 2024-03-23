5,666 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Purchased by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $729,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $1,660,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Veralto Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Veralto stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $89.46. 1,495,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,227. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

