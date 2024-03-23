5,208 Shares in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Bought by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 0.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 476,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 141.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JMBS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.08. The company had a trading volume of 323,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,266. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $44.43.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

