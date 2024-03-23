4,393 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $159.80.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

