42-coin (42) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week

42-coin (42) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for about $49,878.99 or 0.78434084 BTC on popular exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $166.10 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00132780 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009307 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC.

42-coin Coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

