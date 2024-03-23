42-coin (42) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.09 Million

42-coin (42) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $49,878.99 or 0.78434084 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $166.10 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 42-coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.77 or 0.00132436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009212 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000149 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.