4,193 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.50. 2,493,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

