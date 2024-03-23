3,565 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $105.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $81.27 and a one year high of $105.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

