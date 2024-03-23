30,208 Shares in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Purchased by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Neuronetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 44.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Neuronetics Stock Down 1.4 %

Neuronetics stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 100,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neuronetics

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 72.76% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neuronetics news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 15,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $52,798.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 417,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,139.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,611.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 15,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $52,798.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 417,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,292 shares of company stock worth $519,307. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neuronetics

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.