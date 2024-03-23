14,800 Shares in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SurgePays by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the third quarter valued at $161,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in SurgePays by 340.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the second quarter valued at $572,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SurgePays alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded SurgePays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

SurgePays Price Performance

Shares of SURG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 895,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,380. SurgePays, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About SurgePays

(Free Report)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.