14,800 Shares in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SurgePays by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 472,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the third quarter valued at $161,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in SurgePays by 340.9% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,675 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the second quarter valued at $572,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Maxim Group downgraded SurgePays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
SurgePays Price Performance
Shares of SURG stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 895,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,380. SurgePays, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $87.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About SurgePays
SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology and telecommunications company. It offers mobile broadband services to consumers. The company's fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to convert corner stores and bodegas into tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods. The company also provides ShockWave, an end-to-end cloud-based Software as a Service offering an Omnichannel customer relationship management, billing system, and carrier integrations to the telecommunication and broadband industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SurgePays
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SURG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.